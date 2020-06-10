ABINGDON, VA - Jayce Allen Evans was born on May 9, 2020 at 1:26am at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN. He weighed 1 pound 12 ounces and was 9 inches long.

Jayce’s family was blessed with him for 30 days before he passed peacefully while being held in the arms of his loving parents at JCMC on June 8, 2020. After struggling with several medical conditions, he passed gently into the arms of Jesus.

Jayce is the son of Kendra Leonard of Scott County, VA and Jacob Evans of Sullivan County, TN. He was the answer to their prayers and touched several lives. During his brief visit on earth, he enjoyed blowing bubbles, his mommy’s voice and his daddy’s touch. He was loved by all who knew him, and by those who did not know him; he will be greatly missed.

Jayce is survived by his mother and father; his brother, Ezekial; grandparents, Brian and Misty Russell; grandmother, Michele Ewing; grandfather, Michael Leonard; uncles, Austin Evans and Cody Leonard; aunt, Demi Leonard; great grandmothers, Barbara Salyer and Kathy Young; great grandfather, Dale Smith; and several others.

