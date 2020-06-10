KINGSPORT - Jamie Church, 45, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 6, 1975, in Kingsport.

Jamie lived life to the fullest! He was fearless, a loyal friend and very protective of his family. Jamie was a faithful care-giver to his father during his later years.

He enjoyed listening to country music, fishing, cooking, boating and riding his Harley.

Jamie was a hair and stage artist for twenty-seven years and was one of the most respected artists in the industry. He was also the former owner of Xcellerated Fitness, Kingsport.

Jamie attended Christ Fellowship, Kingsport.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert “Bob” Church; maternal and paternal grandparents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Madison Church, Jordyn Griffin and Logan Roberts; granddaughter, Aspen Roberts; mom, Madge Welch and husband, Eddie; mother of his children, Aimee Church Whitmore; sisters, Kelli Dilling and husband, Michael, Pam Holtzclaw and husband, Aaron; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Ollie.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Friday, June 12, 2020, at 6:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. Greg DePriest will officiate.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

A Memorial Tailgate will be announced at a later date.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Jamie Church and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.