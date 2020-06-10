KINGSPORT - Jack D. Hughes, age 93, of Kingsport, went home to spend eternity with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Crown Cypress.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel with Pastor David Smith officiating. Special music will be provided by Liz Laney and Lisa Lambert.

Burial will follow committal services at 10:00 am on Friday in East Lawn Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Those attending committal services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 am.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the very special staff from Smokey Mountain Home Health Care and Hospice.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.

