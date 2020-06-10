KINGSPORT - Ivan Nelson Gilliam Sr. 82, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

He was born in Kingsport to the late Christopher and Laura Gilliam and resided in the area all of his life. Ivan was a member of Oak Glen Baptist Church in Yuma, VA and a born again Christian. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sonna Kay Gilliam; brothers, Milburn Gilliam, Napolean Gilliam, R.C. Gilliam, and Albert Gilliam; sister, Virginia Gilliam Hubmann.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa G. Gilliam and boyfriend, Bobby Baker; son, Ivan Gilliam Jr.; grandson, Jacob Gilliam and wife Grace; sister, Eleanor Short and husband Charles; special friend, June Stone; along with a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating. Music will be provided by the True Faith Quartet.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Gunning’s Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center for their loving care.

