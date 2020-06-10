JONESVILLE, VA - Geneva Drucilla Willis, age 90, of Jonesville, VA passed away on June 9 th at The Laurels in Wise County, VA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Beryl Willis, her parents French and Nan Graham, her sister and brother-in-law, Gaither and Ulyss Jerrell, brother-in-law Frank Watson, and an infant brother.

Geneva is survived by her children, Michael Lane Willis and wife Martha, Mickey Beryl Cluesman and husband Jimmy (Fuzz), her grandchildren Gena and Jamie Cluesman, Nathan Willis and Kyle Chance, her sister Manerva Watson, and several loving nieces and nephews.

Geneva lived her entire life in the Flatwoods community and was an active member of Flatwoods Methodist Church. She loved her church family. She was a retired school teacher for Lee County Public Schools and taught most years at Flatwoods High School.

Special thanks to her in-home caregivers, Diane Collie and Patty Cope, and to everyone at The Laurels attending to her care.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Lee Memorial Gardens in Pennington Gap, VA with Dennis and Joy Fox officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Flatwoods Methodist Church, 1654 Tobacco Road, Jonesville, VA 24263 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. You can also make a donation online at http://act.alz.org/goto/GenevaWillis