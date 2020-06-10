Elizabeth “Liz” Hall Beringer

She was born in Pike County, Kentucky, a child of the late Wilburn Hall, a coalminer, and Elizabeth Johnson Hall, a homemaker.

Liz will be remembered for trying to be the greatest mother she could be. She raised all her children to the best of her ability, wanting them all to know that they were loved just as she knew they loved her. She sacrificed many things throughout her life to make sure that each was taken care of, and they always succeeded in doing so.

In addition to her parents, Liz is preceded in death by: one daughter, Linda K. Gjellum; and seven siblings, Junior “JR” Hall, John Hall, Garfield Hall, Vanda Martin, Juanita Hamilton, Irene Bradshaw, and Florence Click.

Those left to cherish her memory include: four children, John M. Leslie of Blountville, James M. Leslie of Kingsport, Gene Bennet Leslie II of Gray, and Teresa Lee Leslie of Birmingham, AL; two grandchildren, Laura Elizabeth Skeen of Blountville and Johnathan Leslie of Albuquerque, NM.

The family of Liz Beringer will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Mike Richards. Those in attendance are encouraged to follow current public health and safety guidelines regarding the use of protective coverings, and to be mindful of social distancing practices.

A committal service will be held at 10:00 AM the following day, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Monte Vista Memorial Park, officiated by Reverend Mike Richards. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 9:50 AM.

