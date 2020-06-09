WISE, VA - Robin D. Phillips, 54, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee following a brief illness.

She was of the Christian Faith and was a former employee of MEOC.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Thomas and Lona Mae Jackson Phillips.

Surviving are her loving companion of over 20 years, Terry Harding; son, Matthew Phillips and fiancée Sarah Travis; grandson, Maverick Phillips and a grandbaby on the way, all of Kingsport, TN; sister, Tammy Edgar of Pennington Gap, VA; friends, Boyd and Robin Travis, and their daughter, Faith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Robin Phillips will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Evangelist Donald Harding Jr. officiating. Family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. We will be following state mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA. 24293 is in charge of arrangements.