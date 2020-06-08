Willie Virgil Marshall

He retired from Flour Daniels as an industrial electrician after many years of service. Willie loved his cats and animals in general. He enjoyed working on cars and renovating his home as time went on, along with working in his garden. Willie was always willing to use his talent and skill to help other people.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Marshall, 2 sisters and 4 brothers.

Willie is survived by his daughter, Patricia Ann Marshall; 2 sons, Ricky Scott Marshall, and Billy Ray Marshall and wife, Deborah; grandson, Darrell Wayne Marshall; 2 sisters, Jeanette Garrett and husband, Lowell, and Marie Trice and husband, Emmett; brother, Beecher Marshall and wife, Faye; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 3101 Brownsmill Rd., #6, P&B 321, Johnson City, TN 37604, the American Cancer Society, 871 N. Winsgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909 or to the American Diabetes Association., P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.

