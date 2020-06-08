Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and I am life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, yet shall they live, and whoever lives and believes in me shall never die.” John 11:25

JOHNSON CITY - Ronald Edgar McConnell, age 71, of Johnson City, TN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Snowflake, Virginia, a son of the late Herman and Virginia McConnell.

Ronald was a graduate of Gate City High School and Steed College. He was of the Methodist faith.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Ann McConnell; his adoring son, Wesley McConnell; one sister, Brenda Lowder and husband Mike; and one nephew, Matthew Lowder.

Per his request, there will be no visitation service. A Private Committal Service and Interment will be held in the Garden of Meditation at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Dr. Tommy Hood officiating.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the professional staff of ICU at Johnson City Medical Center for all their love and wonderful care that was provided.

Condolences and memories may also be shared with the McConnell family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.

Arrangements especially for Mr. Ronald Edgar McConnell and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.