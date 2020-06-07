FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Jamey Eugene Austin, 47, of Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away on Friday June 5, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital.

The family will receive friends at Gate City Funeral Home on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kevin Sanders officiating. Pendleton’s Chapel Church will be providing the music.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home no later than 9:30 a.m. to go in procession.

