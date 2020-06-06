KINGSPORT - Lillie Larkey, 84, went to be with her hansom sailor, Conell, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 3, 1935 in Dover, FL to the late Ludie and Perry Green.

She enjoyed sewing and cooking. Often sewing clothes for her children and cooking for friends and neighbors. Lillie was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She never met a stranger and considered everyone she met as family.

Lillie was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Conell Larkey; her parents, Ludie Smith and Perry Green; and three sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Barbara Treadway, Darlene Pozzie and husband Jerry, Lisa Vaughn, and Connie Morris and husband Leonard; sons, Eugene Larkey and wife Jill and Craig Larkey and wife Michelle; brothers-in-law, Neil Aycoth and Ray Larkey; sixteen grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved dog, Perazzi.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00pm in the Chapel with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.

Lillie will be laid to rest beside her husband on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff of Amedysis Hospice for their loving care of Lillie.

Online condolences may be made to the Larkey family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Larkey family.