KINGSPORT - Elizabeth L. Barnette, 62, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital after a brief illness.

She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport.

Elizabeth enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Christian Life Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Caldwell and Lilly Lane Gillenwater; sister, Wanda Oaks; brothers, Bill Gillenwater, L.C. Gillenwater, Homer Gillenwater and Carroll Gillenwater.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Chad Barnette; grandson, Noah; sisters, Shirley Dixon (Leonard), Shelby Thacker (Charlie), Peggy Bailey, Nellie Hutson (Tommy) and JoAnne France (Jason); brothers, Fred Gillenwater, J.C. Gillenwater (Jewel) and Norman Gillenwater; Chad’s father, Roger Barnette; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh and Pastor Leonard Dixon officiating.

The Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Last Supper. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

