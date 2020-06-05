As of June 4, 2020, Shirley Temple Deck Perhne, at the age of 85, sings joyfully in Heaven.

Shirley was born on February 26, 1935 to the late Oscar Cunningham Deck and Beulah Milhorn Deck of Piney Flats, Tennessee. Shirley lived in the Haw Ridge Community until her death. Her life centered on her love for God and sharing his story. She attended the Oakland Avenue Baptist Church. During her life, attending gospel music shows was one of her greatest pleasures. She found joy singing for local church services or nursing homes. Shirley operated and managed the Deck Family General Store in Piney Flats for several years where live gospel music was often a weekend treat at the old country store. After closing the store, Shirley worked for Texas Instrument and Siemon Corporation until retirement.

She was married to the late Sam Perhne. She was proceeded in death by her parents, and three sisters, Louise Deck Francis, Stacy Deck Geisler and Helen Deck Geisler. Survivors include nieces, Linda Francis Courtney (husband Chuck) and Marlene Geisler McNally (husband Eddie) and nephew Leon Francis, great nephews Tyler Geisler (wife Kayla & son Noah), John Barrett (wife Nichole and children Jack & Maven), William Barrett (wife Danielle and children Boston and Sofie, and great niece Morgan Herman.

Funeral arrangements for Shirley Temple Deck Perhne, are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City.

