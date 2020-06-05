Sherry Trent

DUNGANNON, VA - Sherry Lynne Trent, 49, Dungannon, VA passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her residence.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the McNew Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA with Pastor Gary Hunley and Pastor Jerry Smith officiating. Brothers will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Trent family at www.gatecityfunerals.com

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Sherry Lynne Trent.