Betty Smith, 83, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.

She worked at Times-News for 50 years as a paper carrier. Betty was the owner of Smith’s Garbage Service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Jerline Anderson; and husband, Charles E. “Bud” Smith.

Betty is survived by two sons, Craig Smith and Chuck Smith; granddaughter, Christina Smith; great-grandson, Charlie Smith; three sisters, Ida Lou, Carolyn, and Kim and husband Lowell; brother, Bill Anderson and wife Deanne; several nieces and nephews; and special niece, Beth Black.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Anderson Family Cemetery at Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Special thanks to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center ICU for their care.

