Rita Sharon (Hickman) Hipshire

She passed peacefully at Holston Valley while her family held her hand. Rita was born Oct 30, 1958 to the late Orie and Louise (Toad) Hickman. She graduated from Surgoinsville High School in 1976. Along with here parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Leon Hickman.

Rita leaves behind her heart and the lights of her life…her grandsons, Dominick McMellan and Corrbin McMellan. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, David Hipshire; Son, Robert (1/2 Pint) Hickman, Jr and partner Candice Skelton; Daughter, Kasey Hipshire; Step daughter, Michelle (Denny) Linkous; Brother, Phillip (Kayla) Hickman; Nieces, Adria Hickman and partner Curt Condry, Adalyne and Lily; Nephew, Jason (Natosha) Hickman.

Rita will be cremated per her final wish and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.