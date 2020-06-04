BAILEYTON - Phyllis Jean Roberts, 65, of Baileyton, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Roberts; her parents; four brothers; and one sister.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Frances Wynn; three sons, Tommy Ramey, Will Ramey, and Chris Ramey and wife Danielle; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; three sisters; four brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.

A memorial services will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.



Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Phyllis Jean Roberts.