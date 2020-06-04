KINGSPORT - Pastor John Coates, 74, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA.

A public viewing will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the sanctuary of Sunnyside Baptist Church.

The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor David Luster officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation.

The Graveside & Committal Service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:00 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tiger Brooks and Pastor David Luster officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Mission Fund at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 406 Cooks Valley Road, Kingsport, TN 37664 or the Atlanta Hospital Hospitality House, 1815 S. Ponce de Leon Ave., NE, Atlanta, GA 30307.

