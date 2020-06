Norman Cinnamon, age 72, went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020.

Norman will lie in state on Thursday, June 4th from 1-6pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The family will have a private military graveside service at 2pm on Friday, June 5th at Kite Cemetery with Rev. George "Fuzz" Bradley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com