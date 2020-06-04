Mary “Elizabeth” Medlin went to be with Jesus Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5PM to 7PM at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Benny Keck officiating. Music will be provided by Doug Wagner Oak Grove Quartet.

A graveside service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Anthony Gragg officiating. Elizabeth’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.

