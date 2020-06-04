Leslie Renee Latimer Bilbrey

Born in Kenton, Ohio to Don and Janet Latimer in 1960, she was a passionate soul with an inquisitive mind. She attended high school in Kingsport, Tennessee and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee. She was the widow to Mike Bilbrey to whom she was happily married for 30 years and they resided in Franklin, Tennessee. Utilizing her amazing creativity, Leslie owned and operated Green Resources Interior Landscaping for 28 years.

Leslie was a champion of social equality and justice. Applying her strong convictions and determination, she strove to make the world a better place. Born and raised Catholic, Leslie embraced the best of science and religion. She could quote from the bible, the Torah, the Quran, the teachings of Buddha and Tecumseh as well as from studies of many scientific based disciplines. She loved music of all kinds, and was a patron of the arts locally and internationally. She enjoyed learning about new cultures and traveled to the far corners of the world.

Her smile and genuine love and kindness for all living things - people, animals and plants were a joy to behold. She had so many interests and she really cared and took the time to understand other people and their points of view. Leslie was remarkably intelligent and insightful and she shared her wonderful infectious laughter with her wicked sense of humor. She was truly beautiful inside and out.

She was preceded in death by her husband Mike Bilbrey, and her parents, Don and Janet Latimer. Surviving are her loving partner of ten years, Greg Reesor, his two sons and grandchildren, her three sisters Leesa (Kris) Peterson, Lori (Blaine) Thompson and Linda Latimer (Bill Greene), two nieces and two nephews, her stepdaughter, Sherri Joli, three step grandchildren, a multitude of friends and her dog Bear.

Leslie was a loving partner, an amazing sister and a fun loving and caring friend to many. She will be missed and never forgotten. A celebration of life will be announced in the near future on Leslie's Williamson Memorial Obituary page. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alive Hospice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com