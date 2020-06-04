KINGSPORT - Jonelle Gilman Carter 83, of Kingsport went to sleep and woke up in the arms of Jesus on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Christian Life Center UPS. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jeremy Damesworth and Bro. Mike Vicars officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.

