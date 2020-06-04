KINGSPORT - John Charles Harvey, 47, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence.

John was born on July 12, 1972 in Kingsport where he was a life-long resident. He was a 1991 graduate from Sullivan North High School. John loved to travel, motorcycles, and above all else loved spending time and talking with his family. He loved his family dearly.

John is preceded in death by his father Thurman V. Harvey; along with his grandparents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Joshua James Harvey; mother, Patricia Mullins; step father, John Mullins; step sister, Lori Crossno (Jeff); special friend, Terry Guy; uncle, Roy Carroll (Carolyn); Joshua’s half-brother, Aaron McCloud; along with a host of friends.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

