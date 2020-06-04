Jean Fletcher passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center on Sunday, May 31 following a massive stroke. Jean started her career as a proof reader at Kingsport Press and retired from the Daily News after 40 years of service.

Her companion of more than thirty-five years, James Summers, was tragically killed in a plane crash on May 15. Survivors include several cousins. Also surviving is their beloved dog, Dax.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.

