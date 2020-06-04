GRAY - Jack Hackney, 78, Gray, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at The Waters of Johnson City, following a brief illness.

Jack was a native of Old Butler, and a son of the late John William and Zola Mae Eggers Hackney.

He was a retired Carpenter, working in both residential and commercial construction.

Jack formerly served in the Army Reserves.

He was of the Christian faith.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Marie Cox Hackney, in 2011, and his brothers, Gene and Buddy Hackney.

He is survived by his son, David Hackney and wife Sarah Webb Hackney; grandsons, Connor and Caleb Hackney.

The graveside funeral service for Jack will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., in Washington County Memory Gardens, with Dr. William L. Duncan, officiating. Those planning to attend are requested to meet under the portico of the mausoleum by 10:50 A.M.

In-lieu-of flowers, donations may be made in Jack’s name to The American Cancer Society, 871 Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Hackney family.

