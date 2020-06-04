Danny Lee Trent

He was saved March 8, 2013, a member of McCloud Baptist Church, and the former trustee of Kite Cemetery. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War from 1970-1971. He read his bible 11 times through and says that he should have read it more. He loved farming, tinkering with his tractors, and loved his ’62 Impala. He built the most of his home and was a jack of all trades.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Ruth Trent; brothers, Mike Trent, infant Benny Trent; infant sister, Cheryl Trent mother and father-in-law, Willard and Lena Chess; brothers and sister-in-law, Bill and Thelma Chess; brothers-in-law, Benny Sullivan, Charles Chess, and John Chess.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Trent; son, Travis Trent and wife, Emily; daughter, Allison Mowell and husband, Josh; grandchildren, Michaela Trent, Mara Trent, Malia Trent, Kinslee Mowell, Branson Mowell, and Embrie Mowell; sisters, Audrey Ferrell and husband, Dale and Kathy Sullivan; brother, Rick Trent and wife, Janice; two “adopted” sons, Doug Bowman and Anthony Carver; sister-in-law, Margaret Parris and husband, Johnny; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Velasco, Sandra, Jessica Bembrey and Shelby (whom he loved), Dr. Nakhoul, the staff of Amedysis; and ABB family who he thought a lot of and loved.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm. Graveside services will be held on 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Kite Cemetery. If you have an antique car, the family asks that you drive in the procession to the cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family atwww.christiansells.com.