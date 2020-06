CHURCH HILL - Daniel "Danno" Lewis Frost, age 31, of Church Hill, passed away too soon on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

The family will receive friends 6:00 until 8:00 pm Monday June 8, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm. The graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am in True Sons MC Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.