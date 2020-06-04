KINGSPORT - Cynthia Moore, 83, of Kingsport, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home after an extended illness. Born in Kingsport where she resided all of her life, she was a graduate of Sullivan High School. Cynthia retired from the Kingsport Press in the early 1990’s after many years of service. She was an active member of Temple Baptist Church. Cynthia loved gardening, bird watching, cooking, and studying the Bible.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Moore, Jr.; sister, Mary Harris; and brothers, Tom Harris and Bob Harris.

Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Horton, of the home; three grandchildren, Amber Miller and husband Cody, Josh Horton, and Austin Horton; sister, Martha Moore of Powell, TN; brother, Bill Harris of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.

A family graveside service will be on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Young officiating.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

