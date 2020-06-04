WISE, VA - Ava “Minnie” Kilgore, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

She was of the Christian faith, a graduate of Pound High School, and a retired employee of Lowes Home Improvement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Ray Kilgore; parents Rachel Carico and Talmadge Powers; and her sister, Jean Brent.

Surviving are her two daughters, Angela DuBois, and Crystal Kilgore Counts and husband Eric; two sons, Kevin Kilgore and wife Hattie Jane, and Bryan Scott Kilgore and wife Sarah; grandchildren; Chase DuBois, Tucker Stanley, Erika McFarland and husband Tyler, Nikole Counts, Koda Counts, Eric Hamilton and wife Tiffany, Marc Anthony Hamilton, and Kayson Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Grace Grigsby, Cade Grigsby, and Corrie Grigsby; siblings, Catherine Bloomer, Ronald Carico, Roger Carico, Lee Carico, Doug Carico, Larry Carico, Lawrence Carico, and Gail Bryant; and an abundance of beloved nieces, nephews, and “adopted” family members.

Minnie was a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud Nana. She served faithfully in her churches, as a foster mother, and as everyone’s Aunt Minnie. She loved cats and anything with wings; birds, butterflies, and her fellow angels. She would give anyone shelter in her home, a warm meal, an attentive ear, and a shoulder if needed. Her family and friends always looked forward to time with her to talk, play, or just sit on the porch. Her warmth was contagious - hugs were not optional.

Graveside services for Ava “Minnie” Kilgore will be private at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia with Byron Sherer officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests honorary donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 207 North Boone Street, Suite #25, Johnson City, TN 37604. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.