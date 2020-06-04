KINGSPORT - Arthur Reed Minor, 88 passed on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, celebrating his 70 th wedding anniversary with his wife, Agnes and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was born August 29, 1931 in Rogersville, TN to the late Virginia and Arthur Miner.

He was a fan of NASCAR, attending many races throughout the years, often taking his grandchildren with him. Reed worked for the Meade for over 40 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and breakfasts with his friends. He was a friendly person who always had a smile on his face and had a great sense of humor. Reed loved his family, who will remember him to be a special husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather.

Including his parents, Reed is preceded in death by his daughters, Angela Hope Byrd and Debbie Kay Jones; grandson Joshua Brandon Jones; and three sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 70 years, Agnes Thurman Minor; daughter, Doris Williams; grandsons, Eric Jones and wife Nicole, Chris Williams and wife Nekesha, and Nick Williams; sons-in-law, Don Williams, Paul “Tim” Jones, and Dale Byrd; sister, Shirley Warner and husband John; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Mary Ann Graham.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastors Wayne Baker and George Bradley officiating.

Reed will be laid to rest of Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life III.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made to the Minor family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Minor family.