Aileen K. Mitchell

She was born in Harmony and grew up in Pleasant Valley until returning to Harmony where she lived for most of her life. Aileen was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine Mitchell; and two sisters, Elizabeth Rector and Sue Wheelock.

Aileen is survived by two daughters, Conda Mitchell, and Penny Lawson; three grandchildren, Mark, Sabrina and husband, McKenna, and Corey and wife, Mikka; two great-grandchildren, Colt and Blaine; sister, Sammie Joe Keys of Jonesborough, TN; and five nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Bacon-Kincheloe Cemetery with Leon Cox officiating.

