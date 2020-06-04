Aileen K. Mitchell
Today at 2:55 PM
Aileen K. Mitchell, 87, of Harmony Community, was called home Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
She was born in Harmony and grew up in Pleasant Valley until returning to Harmony where she lived for most of her life. Aileen was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine Mitchell; and two sisters, Elizabeth Rector and Sue Wheelock.
Aileen is survived by two daughters, Conda Mitchell, and Penny Lawson; three grandchildren, Mark, Sabrina and husband, McKenna, and Corey and wife, Mikka; two great-grandchildren, Colt and Blaine; sister, Sammie Joe Keys of Jonesborough, TN; and five nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Bacon-Kincheloe Cemetery with Leon Cox officiating.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Aileen K. Mitchell.