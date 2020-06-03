KINGSPORT - Terry Logan Wampler, 55, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Terry attended Powell High School and graduated in the class of 1983. He was a huge sports fan and was a Tennessee football fanatic. Terry collected many things including hot wheels, Pez dispensers, old oil cans, and other vintage collectables. He loved spending time with his family and loved his children deeply.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Reba Miller-Wampler; father, JB Wampler; brothers, Jimmy and Ollie Wampler; sister, Gladys Shelby; and niece, Audra Wampler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Deborah Wampler; sons, Logan and Dustin Wampler; sister, Anna Powell (Barry); brothers, Jr. Wampler (Janet) and Sam Wampler (Jamie); grandchildren, Taj and Maverick Wampler; brother-in-law, George Shelby; sisters-in-law, Joan Wampler and Debbie S. Wampler; aunt, Bobbie Wampler; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 5pm and end at 6pm, with the service to follow at 6pm at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family.