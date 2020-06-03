KINGSPORT - Sarah Ethel Carpenter passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 after an extended illness. Sarah was born in Hancock County, TN to James G. and Julia E. Church.

She attended Hancock County Schools and worked at Tennessee Eastman Company, where she met her future husband, Charles Carpenter.

Sarah Ethel was a member of West Colonial Hills Baptist Church. She was a devoted daughter, wife, sister and neighbor. She had many dear friends throughout her life. She loved to travel, shop, and spend time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; brothers, Quentin Church and Carroll Church; sisters, Edith Wampler and Pauline Gilley; and nephew, Robert Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters, Agnes Smithson and Marie Mullins; many nieces and nephews, and special friends, Dot Blankenbeckler and Glenda Southers.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Cindy and Tracie, for their love and kindness and the staff of Amedysis Home Health and Amedysis Hospice.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00pm with Dr. ED Clevinger officiating.

Sarah will be laid to rest at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: West Colonial Hills Baptist Church, 1205 Kendrick Creek Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.

Online condolences may be made to the Carpenter family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Carpenter family.