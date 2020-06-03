logo

Ruby Jane Sturgill

June 3, 2020

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ruby Jane Sturgill, 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Norton Community Hospital.

She was a cashier at Lonesome Pine Hospital and attended Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sturgill; a daughter, Sheila Barnett and a son Noonie Chandler; son-in-law, Jim Rutherford; her parents, grandparents, a brother and cousins.

Surviving are a daughter, Regina Rutherford of Big Stone Gap; son-in-law, Eddie “Bear” Barnett; grandchildren, Shannon Phillips (Derek), Jonesborough, Tn., Jamie Givens (Brian), Kingsport, Tn., Teri Barnett of California, and Jessie Chandler (Chris), Marion, SC; great grandchildren, Chase, Marcus, Marcie, Macie, Connor and Tivis.

A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 5, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor James Holcomb officiating.  The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20 a.m. Friday to go in procession.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Sturgill’s family.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.

