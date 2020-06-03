II Timothy 4:7, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

KINGSPORT - Pastor John Coates, 74, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He was born November 7, 1945, in Radford, VA to the late Edward and Rachel Brooks Coates.

John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was happiest spending time with his family, especially on the lake. However, his greatest joy in life came from sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

He was a Southern Baptist pastor for forty-five years and served churches in TN, NC, VA and AL. John was presently a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.

John was a graduate of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, NC where he earned his Masters of Divinity Degree and previously served on various boards and committees with the Tennessee and Alabama Baptist Conventions.

Those left to cherish John’s memory are his loving wife of fifty years, Rebecca Horton Coates; daughter, Christi Bass and husband, Tim; son, Keith Coates and wife, Stacie; grandchildren, Jamie, Jackson and Jordan Bass and wife, Ashley, Kate and Caroline Coates; sisters, Kay Wayne, Sandy Ruth and husband, John; brother, Ed Coates and wife, Vashti; sisters-in-law, Betty Welch and Marietta Walton; mother-in-law, Nancy K. Horton; numerous nieces and nephews.

A public viewing will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the sanctuary of Sunnyside Baptist Church.

The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor David Luster officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation.

The Graveside & Committal Service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:00 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tiger Brooks and Pastor David Luster officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Mission Fund at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 406 Cooks Valley Road, Kingsport, TN 37664 or the Atlanta Hospital Hospitality House, 1815 S. Ponce de Leon Ave., NE, Atlanta, GA 30307.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to all their extended family and friends who loved and supported John throughout his ministry.

