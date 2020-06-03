Norman Cinnamon, age 72, went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020.

He was a charter member of Burem Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and treasurer for many years. Norman served the Lord by serving others. He was a fine example of what a Christian should be. He served his country in the Vietnam War and was very proud to do so. He was the owner of Monroes Body Shop, a business established by his father in 1955. He loved his family and was always the first to step up when there was a need.

He is preceded in death by wife, Debbie Cinnamon; parents, Monroe and Eva Cinnamon; brothers, Vernon and Arnold Cinnamon; sister, Carole Hughes; and nephew, Keith Cinnamon.

Survived by his sister, Peggy Moriarty (Dan); brother, Frank Cinnamon, granddaughters, Madison Vale and Cycilia Long; step-daughter; Heather Russell; step-son, Justin Long; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Special thanks to his caregiver Melissa Cox and The Waters of Clinton for taking such good care of him. A very special thanks to his brother Frank for caring for Norman while he was still residing in the home.

Norman will lie in state on Thursday, June 4th from 1-6pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The family will have a private military graveside service at 2pm on Friday, June 5th at Kite Cemetery with Rev. George "Fuzz" Bradley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans.

