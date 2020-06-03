Mary “Elizabeth” Medlin went to be with Jesus Wednesday, June 3, 2020. After living a full life of 93 years. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved cooking and being a homemaker, caring for her family, and working in her flower gardens.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Medlin; her parents; 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Gail Self (Richard), Kay Medlin, Carol Absher (Michael), Kim Marshall (Phil); grandchildren, Jeff Redmond, Justin Baker (Brandi), Dustin Candler, Matthew Absher, Meghan Briscoe (Michael), Stephanie Treadway (Justin), Lindsay Shanks (Brad); great grandchildren, Zachary and Zane Sword, Whitley Baker, Kylee Gray, Raigan Candler, Quillan and Reid Briscoe, Paisley Baker, and Kennadi Shanks; great great grandchildren, Zoey and Grayson Sword; sister, Dana King; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5PM to 7PM at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Benny Keck officiating. Music will be provided by Doug Wagner Oak Grove Quartet.

A graveside service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Anthony Gragg officiating. Elizabeth’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.

The family would like to express a special thank you of gratitude to Daniel White and Avalon Hospice Care, several friends and neighbors, Richard and Pat Zollman, and her church family at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mt Carmel.

To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Medlin Family.