TITUSVILLE, FL - Mark Anthony Gibson 60 of Titusville, Florida went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He retired form Eastman Chemical Company after over 25 years of service. Mark was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Opal Gibson.

Survivors include his sister, Lois Gibson Jones and husband Bruce; brother, Benny Gibson and wife Betty; niece, Tiffany Sipe and husband Kyle; nephews, Josh Gibson and wife Carol, and Alex Gibson and wife Stephanie; along with a host of friends and extended family.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor David Salley officiating. Masonic rites will be conducted by the Sinking Creek Lodge #575. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.

To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Gibson family.