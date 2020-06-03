KINGSPORT - Jonelle Gilman Carter 83, of Kingsport went to sleep and woke up in the arms of Jesus on Monday, June 1, 2020.

She moved from Coeburn, VA to Kingsport when she was 17 with her mother and two sisters. Jonelle worked at the Little Store and Rental Uniform before she went to work at the Kingsport Press where she retired from in 1986. She will forever be remembered for her kind heart and generosity to others. Jonelle will also be remembered for her cooking and her famous fried apple pies. She was a devoted member of Christian Life Center UPC. Heaven has gained another angel so we mourn for our loss but rejoice in knowing her final destination is with her Lord and Savior.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Raymond Lee Carter Sr.; parents, Garfield and Virgie Gilman.

Survivors include her son, Raymond Lee Carter Jr. and wife Freda; daughter, Sandra Hammonds and husband Anthony; grandchildren, Amanda Wininger and husband Jared, Laura Bennett and husband Tyler, Cody Dingus and wife Courtney, Ryan Hammonds, Audrey Hammonds, and Breonna Moles; great-grandchildren, Bradlee Wininger, Hillary Wininger, Emma Bennett, Ellie Bennett, along with one special great-granddaughter, Paisleigh Blaike Dingus; sisters, Barbara Quillin and Nancy Moore and husband Hobert; special friends, Patty Blizzard and Reba Kennedy; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Christian Life Center UPS. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jeremy Damesworth and Bro. Mike Vicars officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.

