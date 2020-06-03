Joe Cody
•
Today at 10:41 AM
KINGSPORT - Joe Cody, 88, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Military Rites presented by the American Legion Posts 3/265. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50am.
It would please the family that your stories of Joe be shared with them, either by visiting www.hamlettdobson.com or mail to P.O. Box 27, Kingsport, TN 37662.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Joe Cody.