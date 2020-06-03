BIG STONE GAP, VA - Glenn Ritchie, 76, entered Heaven’s gates on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center following a sudden illness.

He was born in Coeburn, VA on August 21, 1943 to the late Lloyd and Allie Ritchie.

Glenn was a faithful servant of the Lord and pastored several churches in Southwest Virginia before retiring. He loved studying God’s word and continued service to the Lord by preaching weekly appointments. He was also a retired insurance agent.

Glenn was a gifted carpenter who enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Harold Ritchie, Anna Wilson, Douglas Ritchie, and Gary Ritchie.

Those left to cherish Glenn’s memory are his loving wife of 37 years, Carol; daughter Pam (Russell) Mullins; grandchildren Drew (Anna Carter) Mullins and Mallory Mullins; siblings Leslie (Susan) Ritchie, Janet Jones, Curtis (Connie) Ritchie, sisters-in-law Geneva Ritchie and Yupen Ritchie. He was blessed with numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. The service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Joel Cantrell and Leslie Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at American Legion Cemetery.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Ritchie family.

