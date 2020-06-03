JONESVILLE, VA - Delmer “Randall” McKnight, born March 25, 1949 in Keokee, VA, passed away May 31, 2020 at his home in Jonesville, VA at the age of 71 after a lengthy illness.

He worked many years as a surface miner, 2 years as a jailer for Lee County Sheriff’s Department and 7 years for Virginia Department of Transportation. He was a dedicated Sunday School teacher for many years and a member of Victory Freewill Baptist Church. He was an active member and recording secretary of UMWA Local 1055 of Appalachia, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Lurie McKnight; brother, Monroe McKnight; sisters, Lavelle Sanders and Ivan Souders.

He I survived by his wife, Wanda McKnight of 49 years; Nicoletta McKnight of Jonesville, VA; granddaughter, Chloe Dean of Jonesville, VA; and Seth and Leah Cowden of Jonesville, VA; two sisters, Louise Garrison of Appalachia, VA and Priscilla Beaver and husband Kenneth of Powhatan, VA; two brothers, Dallas McKnight and wife Marian of Woodway, VA and Allen McKnight and wife Susie of Woodway, VA; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with David Mullins and Shawn Allen officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, in the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden. Those who wish may meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to travel in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers are CD Litton, Keith Cowden, Steve Garrett, Damon McKnight, Mark McKnight and Jeff Martin.

Those attending services are encouraged to wear masks in compliance with current restrictions on public gatherings.

Online condolences may be sent by viewing, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the McKnight family.