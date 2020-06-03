CHURCH HILL - Daniel "Danno" Lewis Frost, age 31, of Church Hill, passed away too soon on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on November 13th, 1988. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Frost; and his maternal grandparents, Glenna and Pat Bright.

Daniel had a bright and blinding smile that could light any room. He made friends any and everywhere he would go. Daniel had an enormous heart and magnetic spirit that people couldn't help but be drawn to. You could not keep yourself from loving him. He cared deeply for his family, friends and brothers and had a passion for life. Daniel had a kind soul and would help in any way he could irregardless if you were a life long or a complete stranger. This world has suffered a tremendous loss of a man like no other. Danno will be truly missed and remembered in the hearts of many family and friends.

Survivors include his father, Bill Frost; mother, Donna Bright; son, Jaxson Frost; life long friend, and mother of his child, Ashley McDaniel; grandmother, Ada Frost; girlfriend, Ashleigh Sharpe; aunts and uncles, Patty and David Newland, Sidney and Robin Bright, Tammy and Randy Bible, and Randy Frost. Also surviving are many friends, cousins, and the True Sons MC.

The family will receive friends 6:00 until 8:00 pm Monday June 8, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm. The graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am in True Sons MC Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.