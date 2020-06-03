Carolyn J. Ramsey

She was born on October 5, 1941, a daughter of the late Jesse B. and Ethel Cunningham Jones. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Lyn Ramsey Linkletter.

Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She and Richard shared 56 years of a wonderful marriage filled with a lifetime of amazing memories made together. She will be greatly missed by her entire family. Carolyn was a lifelong member of Hulls Chapel Methodist Church. She loved growing and tending flowers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Richard Steve Ramsey; grandson, Matthew “Matt” Millard; granddaughter, Makayla McGlothlin; sister, Linda Alison Earnest; cousin, Karla Cox and husband Dink; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, TN. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Grover Starnes officiating. The committal and interment service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, TN.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Ramsey and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.