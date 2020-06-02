WISE, VA - Wilma Nell Fields, 71, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tn.

She was a lifelong resident of the Wise/Norton, Va. area. She was a retired nurse from the former St. Mary’s Hospital, Norton, Va. She loved country line dancing and loved watching WWE professional wrestling, “wrassl’n.” She was of Pentecostal faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Ike Fields; her parents, Woodrow and Martha (Christian) Collins; and two sisters, Imogene Evans and Barbara Rittenberry.

Surviving are her daughter, Tammy Toney, Wise, Va.; two sons, Isaac Fields, Jr. (Debbie) and Michael Fields (Sandy), both of Kingsport, Tn.; grandchildren, Whitney Wingler (Justin), Bridgette Fields, Dasha Cooke, Mandy Fields, Derek Fields and Mackenzie Toney; great grandchildren, Mason, Joel, Abraham, Benjamin, Jaylen, Camden and Abigail; brother, Charles “Buddy” Collins (Libby) of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Esserville Community Church, 5538 Esserville Road, Norton, Va. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. R. L. Crawford officiating.

Final Disposition is private.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Fields’ family.