Sarah Margaret Baumgardner, age 81, formerly of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Autumn Care Farragut, Tenn. She was born June 7, 1938 in Marion, Va., a daughter of the late James H. and Mable Thomas Overbay. Sarah worked for Raytheon and also was a substitute teacher for the Bristol TN and VA Schools. She attended Central Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter S. Baumgardner, Jr.

Survivors include her son, W. Spence Baumgardner, III and wife Jennifer; grandsons, Benjamin, Austin and Easton; sisters, Connie Johnson and husband Dwight; several special nieces and nephews; and sister-n-law, Pat Coffey and husband David.

A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Shelby Hills Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home prior to the graveside service. Memorials may be made to Pat Summit Foundation, 520 West Summitt Hill Drive SW #1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.