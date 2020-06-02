TAZEWELL - Robert Jay Livingston, 66, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020. He was born May 2, 1954 in Evergreen, AL to the late Wyolene Goodwin and Claude Dudley Livingston.

Jay was a caring and compassionate father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was friendly and knew everyone. Jay worked at Giles Industries for the past 13 years building homes, he loved his job there and his work family. In his off time, Jay enjoyed his grandsons and fishing.

In addition to his parents, Jay is preceded in death by a brother, Andy Livingston.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Jim Livingston and wife Jennifer; daughter, Shanna Livingston; grandsons, Mason Livingston and Kaiden Blankenship; brother, Mike Livingston and wife Delores; and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Jay on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jay’s honor to C.A.S.T. for Kids, 2755 Commercial Street, SE, Suite 101, Salem, OR, 97302; or at www.castforkids.org

Online condolences may be made to the Livingston family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Livingston family.