MADISON, AL - Mrs. Pamela Gail Dameron, 61, of Madison, AL passed away on May 31, 2020. Mrs. Dameron is preceded in death by her father Harold E. Brown, of Huntsville, AL. She is survived by her husband J. Dave Dameron, son Kevin Michael Dameron and his fiancée Mindy Eastham, daughter Christina Leigh (Dameron) Watson, son-in-law David T. Watson, grandchildren; Angel Marie Dameron, Jonathan Michael Dameron, and Daniel David Watson, mother Carolyn S. Brown, and brother Edwin G. Brown. Pam and her cousin Paula Jessup were more akin to sisters, having spent the summers together and were lifelong best friends. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends, who will deeply miss her.

“Pam” was a loving homemaker. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She brought great love and joy into our lives and to those who were around her. She will always be remembered for her gentle spirit, grace, and kindness. Despite the burdens and cruelties of cancer and multiple sclerosis, for as long as she could, she always put the needs of others before herself. Her warm smile and caring personality will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was a 1976 graduate of Sullivan Central High School where she marched in the band, and served as the Captain of the Flag Corps and Drill Team. While growing up, Pam was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church where she was very active in youth activities. She served as a Hospital Volunteer at the Veterans Hospital in Johnson City, TN. Pam was also a proud, lifelong supporter of the UT Volunteers.

Pam served the Fort Bragg, NC community as an Early Childhood Educator and Director of several private academies. She treasured children, and with her warm smile and cheerful spirit, she quickly forged strong bonds with them all. She also had a tender spot for animals and she dearly loved her little Toy Poodle, Poppy. Additionally, she enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, boating, cooking, and gardening. However, her favorite activities were all centered around her children and grandchildren. Pam cherished family get-togethers, and for our family, holidays will never be the same.

She actively supported Baptist Ministries and several organizations focused on fighting childhood diseases. As the wife of a soldier, she had the toughest job in the U.S. Army, and she tirelessly led a Family Support organization in the 7 th Special Forces Group, Fort Bragg, NC.

Pam’s final words for us were, “Don’t weep for me because I will be with my Father in Heaven. I will have no more pain. I will see you soon!”

The family will be holding a graveside service and she will be buried in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, AL. Honorary pallbearers are: Jerry, Josh and Jacob Crain of Blountville, TN, Major Ed Lacey (Ret) of Dallas, TX, David Watson of Huntsville, AL, and Jonathan Dameron of St. Petersburg, FL.

To send flowers, please contact Berryhill Funeral Home, Huntsville, AL.