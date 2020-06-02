Orville Reed Fansler, 84, born September 5 th , 1935 in Hawkins County, TN, was escorted into the presence of Jesus while surrounded by his family on May 31 st , 2020.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Larry Tolley and Bro. Sam Newland officiating. Music will be provided by Pastor Gary Adkins and his family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Gary Adkins officiating. Pallbearers will be Scotty, Matthew, Jared, John, Nathan, and Jerry Fansler, B.J. Thompson, and Josh Vermillion. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Joe Pierson, Jeff Catron, Tim Thacker, William Winegar, W.T. Jones, and Earnest Jones. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.

To express condolences to the family visit www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com

Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Fansler Family.