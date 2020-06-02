Leonard B. “Chip” Hughes, Jr.

BLOUNTVILLE - Chip Hughes, 62, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 after several years of declining health due to multiple strokes and cerebral aneurysms.

As an Operations Specialist in the Navy for 4 years, after discharge, Chip moved back to his hometown in Morristown to get an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science at Walters State. He then embarked on a career at Mahle, Inc. as a Network Analyst for the next 26 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Louise Hayes Hughes, and one brother, Butch Massengill.

It was a long and winding path, but after being friends since junior and senior high school, Chip finally reconnected with and married his surviving spouse of 17 years, Anita Ryan Hughes. Other family members include her children: Park Greer of Black Mountain, NC, Taylor Greer Marshall of Lexington, KY, and Raine Greer of Kingsport; sisters Pat Marcy of Springdale, AR and Ann Mountain of Gray, TN; sister-in-law Nancy Finney of Syracuse, NY; and two nieces, Marlo Massengill Dudley and Elaine Massengill, both of Morristown, TN.

The family would also like to thank the wonderful hospice nurses, social workers, and caregivers with Caris Healthcare and Sentinel Home Care who provided so much comfort in these last few months.

It was Chip’s wish to be cremated with no formal services. Family & friends will always be welcome to stop by the house to celebrate his life.